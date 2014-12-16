Breakingviews: Repsol takes risky $13 bln bet on Talisman

MADRID (Reuters Breakingviews) - The precipitous drop in the price of crude has produced the oil and gas sector’s first big deal. Repsol of Spain is paying a fat premium to buy Canada’s Talisman for $13 billion, including $4.7 billion of net debt. The purchase price looks steep.

Talisman ticks many boxes. The Canadian company gives the Spaniards a much-needed boost to production following Argentina’s expropriation of its YPF unit, for which it received $6.3 billion of cash. The deal will boost Repsol’s production by 76 percent, with more than half the combined group’s capital employed upstream. Half of that will be in North America, diluting more risky countries like Libya.

But Talisman’s shares have dropped by roughly two-thirds since the start of the year, driven by the oil price collapse but fuelled by additional fears over its debt levels. Talisman also brings problems in the North Sea by way of a joint venture with China’s Sinopec. The pair face declining production and increasing decommissioning costs.

It is in this context that the purchase price seems generous. With share and oil prices gyrating, the premium is hard to quantify. But it works out as 75 percent above the average Talisman share price in the seven days prior to the agreement. That’s about $3.5 billion, well below Repsol’s estimate that it will find around $1 billion in capitalised cost savings.

Repsol reckons it can handle the North Sea issues and its existing relationship with Sinopec, its partner in Brazil, will help. The Spanish firm will also issue $5 billion in hybrid debt and sell $1 billion in assets to maintain its investment-grade credit rating. Even if all goes to plan, the deal won’t add to earnings per share until 2017, according Repsol’s own guidance. Its estimated internal rate of return of close to 10 percent also looks low, given the current oil price environment.

Much depends on the price of oil. In the short-term, Repsol’s reckoning is that it will average $85 next year, even as the current oil price hovers around $59 a barrel. It is a brave call. The near 4 percent fall in the Spanish company’s share price after the Dec. 16 announcement suggests investors are more cautious.

- Repsol expects to reap $220 million in annual synergies from cutting costs in areas such as corporate overheads. It said the capitalised net present value of those savings is $1 billion. It said the deal would be cashflow accretive from day one and accretive to earnings per share from 2017. Previous merger talks between the two had broken down last summer, according to Reuters, due to Talisman's underperforming North Sea assets. Talisman said in November it could take a "material" charge for those assets.