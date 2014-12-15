Board of Spain's Repsol to meet on Monday over Talisman bid - report

MADRID, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The board of Spanish oil major Repsol will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday afternoon to approve a takeover bid for Canada’s Talisman Energy , daily Expansion said on its website.

A source with knowledge of the situation had told Reuters on Friday that Repsol was finalising an offer for the Calgary-based company, Canada’s fifth-largest independent petroleum producer.

The meeting is due to start at around 1500 GMT, Expansion said. Repsol was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)