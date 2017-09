OSLO, June 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s Talisman Energy drilled a dry well near the Gyda field in the Norwegian section of the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday, confirming an earlier statement from one of the licence partners.

Operator Talisman holds 31.5 percent in production license 299, while partners Cairn Energy has 28.5 percent, Denmark’s Dong and North Energy 20 percent each.