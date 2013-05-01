FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

Talisman looks to sell its stake in Colombia's Ocensa pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 1 (Reuters) - Talisman Energy Inc , a Canadian oil and gas producer that is restructuring its operations to lower debt and boost its shares, is looking for a buyer for its 12.15 percent stake in the Ocensa oil pipeline in Colombia.

Hal Kvisle, Talisman’s chief executive, told reporters following the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday that he expects to be able to find a buyer for the stake within six months.

The 830-kilometer (515-mile) line carries 650,000 barrels of oil per day from Colombia’s interior to the Atlantic coast.

