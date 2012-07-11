UPDATE 2-Talisman's North Sea oil platform Yme evacuated

* Yme platform under construction, not yet producing

* Evacuation will delay work a “few days”

WARSAW/OSLO, July 11 (Reuters) - The Talisman-operated North Sea oil platform Yme, which is currently under construction, has been evacuated due to problems with its substructure, the firm said on Wednesday.

The field, discovered in 1987 offshore Norway, is not currently producing, and has reserves of 12 million cubic metres of recoverable oil left.

“The reason why we chose to evacuate the installation was that we failed to receive a piece of documentation regarding the jack-up, and for security reasons we chose to evacuate,” said Talisman spokesman Andreas Middlethon.

“The substructure is critical for the security of the installation, so we decided to be extra careful and evacuate. We do not know the duration of this delay, but hope that SBM (the platform’s owner) will be able to furnish the required documentation soon,” Middlethon added.

Talisman has a 60 percent stake in the installation, while Poland’s second-largest refiner Lotos has 20 percent, Norske ADEC holds 10 percent and Wintershall 10 percent.

Lotos shares fell 3.4, compared with a decline of the large-cap WIG 20 index of 1.2 percent.