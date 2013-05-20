FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Talisman Energy says gross production expected to reach 15,000 bbls/day from 2 Vietnam oil fields
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2013 / 9:25 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Talisman Energy says gross production expected to reach 15,000 bbls/day from 2 Vietnam oil fields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say gross production is expected to reach 15,000 bbls/day from 2 fields in Vietnam, not the whole company) May 20 (Reuters) - Talisman Energy Inc : * Announces first oil from hst/hsd development, offshore Vietnam growth continues in core Asia-pacific region * Says gross production is expected to reach 15,000 bbls/day once the facilities are fully commissioned * Says gross production is expected to reach 15,000 bbls/day * Gross production is expected to reach 15,000 bbls/day once the facilities are fully commissioned * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.