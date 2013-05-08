FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talisman Energy CFO leaves for Finning International
#Market News
May 8, 2013

Talisman Energy CFO leaves for Finning International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Talisman Energy Inc said Chief Financial Officer Scott Thomson is leaving the company to take over as chief executive of heavy equipment dealer Finning International Inc.

Talisman named Paul Smith, the head of its North American business, as its new CFO, effective May 20.

The company, which is in the midst of a restructuring, said earlier Wednesday that it reached a deal to sell its shale gas operation in Poland and exit the country.

Talisman CEO Hal Kvisle, who took over last September following the abrupt departure of John Manzoni, is refocusing the company’s sprawling global operations to concentrate on North and South America and Southeast Asia.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $12 billion, closed down 1 percent at C$11.57 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Finning shares closed up 3 percent at C$23.71.

