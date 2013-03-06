FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talisman says stock buyback plan comes after asset sales
March 6, 2013 / 6:57 PM / in 5 years

Talisman says stock buyback plan comes after asset sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 6 (Reuters) - Talisman Energy Inc will not buy back a portion of its own shares until the company completes an asset sale program, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Hal Kvisle told reporters that a share repurchase program for which some investors have pressed would only come if Talisman successfully completed its plan to sell $2 billion to $3 billion in assets over the next 12 to 18 months.

“In terms of share buybacks, the board has never been opposed to that,” Kvisle said. “I expect with a good divestment program we would be doing that.”

