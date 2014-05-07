FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Talisman Energy posts profit as N. America production soars
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Talisman Energy posts profit as N. America production soars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from statement, background)

May 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s No.5 independent oil and gas producer Talisman Energy Inc posted a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, as oil and natural gas liquids production in North America soared 45 percent.

The company’s cash flow, a key indicator of its ability to fund projects, rose 19 percent to $616 million, or 60 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31.

Talisman has been slimming its operations and cutting debt in a effort to boost its share price to satisfy disgruntled and activist investors such as Carl Icahn.

The company completed the C$1.5 billion ($1.38 billion) sale of part of its western Canadian shale properties to a unit of Malaysia’s Petronas in March and used the proceeds to cut net debt by about $1 billion.

Talisman has said it expects to sell C$2 billion more in assets over the next 18 months.

The company on Wednesday reported net income of $491 million, or 47 cents per share, for the first quarter compared with a loss of $213 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Oil and natural gas liquids production in North America jumped to an average of 42,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 29,000 boe/d.

Total production, including oil, gas and liquids, rose 6 percent to average 360,000 boe/d in the quarter. ($1 = 1.0893 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Jason Neely and Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.