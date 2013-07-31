FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talisman Energy second-quarter profit falls 51 pct
July 31, 2013

Talisman Energy second-quarter profit falls 51 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Talisman Energy Inc, the Canadian oil and gas company that is selling assets and refocusing its operations to deal with low natural gas prices, said its second-quarter profit fell 51 percent.

The company’s net income was $97 million, or 9 cents per share, down from $196 million, or 19 cents, in the second quarter of 2012.

Excluding unusual items, the company said it posted a loss of $27 million, or 3 cents a share, down from $71 million, or 7 cents per share, a year ago. The result lagged the average analyst forecast for the measure of break-even a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

