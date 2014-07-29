FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talisman Energy's revenue rises on increased N.American drilling
July 29, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Talisman Energy's revenue rises on increased N.American drilling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s Talisman Energy Inc, which has been approached by Spain’s Repsol SA for talks over a potential deal, reported a 4 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by an increase in North American drilling.

The company said total production rose 4 percent to 375,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boepd) per day from 361,000 boepd.

Revenue rose to $1.24 billion from $1.19 billion a year earlier.

Talisman, Canada’s fifth-largest independent petroleum producer, reported a net loss of $237 million, or 23 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with net income of $97 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

