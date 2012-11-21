FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talison Lithium to talk with China's Tianqi on takeover
November 21, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Talison Lithium to talk with China's Tianqi on takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Talison Lithium Ltd said on Wednesday that it will hold talks with Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group Co to determine if the Chinese company’s takeover offer represents a “superior proposal,” as defined under an existing friendly deal with Rockwood Holdings Inc.

Tianqi’s C$7.15-a-share offer, which values the Perth-based, Toronto-listed lithium producer at C$806 million ($807.66 million), is 65 Canadian cents a share higher than the bid from Rockwood, a U.S.-based chemical producer.

A “superior proposal” takes into account the monetary value of the offer, the likelihood of conditions being attached to a takeover, and the timing required to complete a deal.

Talison produces hard rock lithium at its Greenbushes lithium project in Western Australia, primarily for export to China. The company also owns the Salares 7 lithium brine project in Northern Chile.

