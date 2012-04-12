FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Talison Lithium sales rise on higher output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Talison Lithium’s third-quarter sales rose 15 percent, helped by higher output.

The Perth, Australia-based company reported quarterly sales of 111,896 tonnes of lithium concentrate, up from 97,001 tonnes of lithium concentrate in the year-ago period.

Talison sold lithium for an average price of $340 per tonne, 12 percent above last year.

Production rose 6 percent to 93,563 tonnes of lithium concentrate.

Talison said production at its flagship Greenbushes in Western Australia will be shut down for about two weeks during May for expansion work.

