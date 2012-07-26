UPDATE 1-Talksport radio signs FA Cup soccer deal

* Talksport signs deal for English FA Cup matches

* Includes Community Shield and England friendlies

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Radio station Talksport continued its expansion on Thursday by signing an agreement for rights to broadcast FA Cup soccer matches in the UK and abroad, as well as selected England soccer friendlies in Britain.

Talksport, owned by UTV Media Plc, said that for the first time it would broadcast live commentary of FA Cup matches in Britain and globally from the start of the new soccer season up until the end of the 2017/18 season.

The group added that the deal also included worldwide rights for the season opening Community Shield and UK rights for selected England international friendlies.

UTV Media declined to say how much it paid for the rights.

In April Talksport, which has a UK audience of over 3.2 million listeners, agreed a deal with the English Premier League to broadcast soccer commentaries to Asia, North America and Africa next season.