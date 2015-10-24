FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TalkTalk expects criminals unable to steal money after cyber attack
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 24, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

TalkTalk expects criminals unable to steal money after cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British broadband provider TalkTalk said on Saturday it did not believe the authors of a cyberattack against it this week would be able to steal money from its customers.

The firm said on Friday it had received a ransom demand from an unidentified party claiming responsibility for the cyber attack that may have led to the theft of personal data from its more than 4 million customers.

“We now expect the amount of financial information that may have been accessed to be materially lower than initially believed and would on its own not enable a criminal to take money from your account,” the firm said in a statement.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

