FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TalkTalk says around 20,000 bank details accessed in cyber attack
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 30, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

TalkTalk says around 20,000 bank details accessed in cyber attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A cyber attack on British telecoms company TalkTalk accessed the bank details of more than 20,000 customers, the company said on Friday, describing it as a much lower figure than originally feared.

TalkTalk shocked customers last week when the broadband, TV, mobile and fixed-line service provider said it had been hacked, potentially putting the private details of its 4 million customers into the hands of criminals.

The company has since said the attack was smaller than originally expected. It said less than 21,000 unique bank account numbers and sort codes had been accessed. Less than 28,000 obscured bank details were accessed while less than 1.2 million customer email addresses, names and phone numbers were accessed.

TalkTalk said credit and debit card details could not be used for financial transactions.

“Today we can confirm that the scale of attack was much smaller than we originally suspected, but this does not take away from how seriously we take what has happened and our investigation is still on going,” Chief Executive Dido Harding said.

“On behalf of everyone at TalkTalk, I would like to apologise to all our customers.”

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the attack. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.