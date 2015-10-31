FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK police make third arrest over TalkTalk cyber attack
October 31, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

UK police make third arrest over TalkTalk cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British police have made a third arrest in connection with a cyber attack this month on telecoms company TalkTalk in which the company said bank details of more than 20,000 customers were hacked.

A 20-year-old man from Staffordshire, central England, was being held in custody and his address was being searched, London police said in a statement.

On Thursday a 16-year-old boy was arrested in west London and later released on bail. Earlier in the week, police detained a 15-year-old boy in Northern Ireland who was also released on bail.

Also on Saturday, Vodafone UK revealed that hackers had accessed the accounts of 1,827 of its customers this week. (Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by David Evans)

