UPDATE 1-British police make fourth arrest in TalkTalk cyber attack
November 4, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-British police make fourth arrest in TalkTalk cyber attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds 16-year-old boy bailed)

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British police have made a fourth arrest in connection with a cyber attack on telecoms company TalkTalk (TALK.L), which the company said leaked the bank details of more than 20,000 customers.

A 16-year-old boy from Norwich in eastern England was held in custody before being bailed to a date in late March, pending further enquiries, police said in a statement on Wednesday. The boy’s address was searched, police said.

On Saturday, a 20-year-old man from Staffordshire, central England, was arrested, following the arrests of a 16-year-old boy in west London and a 15-year-old boy in Northern Ireland. All three have been released on bail.

TalkTalk shocked customers last month when the broadband, TV, mobile and fixed-line service provider said it had been hacked, potentially putting the private details of its 4 million customers into the hands of criminals.

The company has since said the attack was smaller than first thought - fewer than 21,000 unique bank account numbers and sort codes had been accessed.

Fewer than 28,000 obscured bank details were accessed, and fewer than 1.2 million customer email addresses, names and phone numbers accessed. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper,; editing by Larry King)

