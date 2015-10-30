FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police arrest second teenager over TalkTalk cyber attack
October 30, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

British police arrest second teenager over TalkTalk cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British police said on Friday they had arrested a second teenager in connection with a cyber attack on broadband provider TalkTalk.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the 16-year old boy had been arrested at an address in west London on Thursday and was later released on bail.

On Monday, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in Northern Ireland who was also released on bail.

The attack was one of the biggest in Britain and may have led to the theft of personal data from among the firm’s customers who total more than 4 million. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William Schomberg)

