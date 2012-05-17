UPDATE 2-TalkTalk upbeat as better service pays off

* Full-year core earnings up 18 pct to 326 mln stg

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - British broadband provider TalkTalk raised its profitability target and pledged to pay higher dividends on Thursday, predicting its drive to improve service would see it return to customer growth this quarter.

The group, which competes with BT, Virgin Media and BSkyB, has been battling with a reputation for poor customer service and is striving to return to customer growth by the first six-months of 2012.

TalkTalk, spun out of retailer Carphone Warehouse in March 2010, said on Thursday it had lost 13,000 customers in the final quarter of the year, compared with a loss of 43,000 subscribers in the previous quarter.

The loss of 13,000 gave the group a total customer base of 4.07 million.

Chief Executive Dido Harding said efforts to improve customer service were working and the group was on track to deliver total customer growth in the current quarter.

“It’s been the slow patient grinding out of making improvements to the experience our customers get,” she said in an interview. “These are the best customer numbers we’ve delivered in 18 months.”

More than 385,000 customers had signed up to the group’s HomeSafe service, she said, and they were less likely to defect to other operators as a result. The service, which launched a year ago, gives parents more control over the sites their children can visit.

TalkTalk posted full-year revenue down 4 percent to 1.7 billion pounds, with headline core earnings up 18 percent to 326 million, ahead of forecasts, due to cost cuts and improved customer retention.

It hit a core earnings margin target of 20 percent ahead of schedule and said it would now raise its medium term target to 25 percent. It also pledged to raise the dividend in 2013 and 2014 by at least 15 percent per year.

“Our strategy has delivered a materially more profitable and stable customer base and a leaner, more efficient cost structure, giving us a strong platform from which to invest in growth opportunities such as YouView,” Harding said, in reference to the new online TV service that will launch this year.

Shares in TalkTalk rose as much as 19 percent to a three-month high of 158 pence, with analysts at Daniel Stewart describing the results as “very, very good”.

“This is a material qualitative improvement in performance indicating that TalkTalk now has a cash-generative operation capable of leveraging its broadband market share with content-based added-value,” they said.