TalkTalk see return to revenue growth in FY 2013
November 13, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

TalkTalk see return to revenue growth in FY 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Telecoms operator TalkTalk said it expected to return to revenue growth in this financial year after a fall in its total customer base pushed first-half sales down 2 percent.

The company, which launched its own YouView television service in September, said on Tuesday first-half revenue was 828 million pounds ($1.3 billion). Underlying core earnings for its first half rose 6.2 percent to 155 million pounds.

Its total net customer base fell by 4,000 in the second quarter, it said. However, it added 66,000 more profitable fully unbundled customers, its best performance in two years.

Second-quarter average revenue per user from its on-net customers rose to 25.37 pounds from 23.99 pounds a year ago.

It said it was adding new TV customers at the rate of 1,000 a day, while it was also seeing strong demand for its mobile offer.

