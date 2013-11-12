FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TalkTalk adds 167,000 TV customers, raises full-year guidance
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 12, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

TalkTalk adds 167,000 TV customers, raises full-year guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Talktalk Telecom Group said 167,000 customers took its TV service in the second quarter, putting it on track for nearly 1 million by end-March 2014, and enabling it to raise full-year revenue growth guidance to at least 3 percent from 2 percent.

The British company, which now offers a “quad play” of broadband, fixed line and mobile telecoms and TV, said it had 5,000 net broadband adds in the quarter, when its bigger rivals BT and BSkyB heavily spent on marketing around sports programming.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.