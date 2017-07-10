(Adds detail)
LONDON, July 10 TalkTalk Telecom Chief
Financial Officer Iain Torrens will step down this year,
continuing the reshaping of the British company's top team under
founder and Executive Chairman Charles Dunstone.
Dunstone took over the running of TalkTalk in May when Dido
Harding quit as chief executive.
Torrens will be succeeded by Kate Ferry, the current
director of investor relations and corporate affairs at
electricals retailer Dixons Carphone, the company said on
Monday. No exact dates were issued.
Ferry has been with Dixons Carphone for seven years. Prior
to that she was a retail analyst at Merrill Lynch and an audit
manager at PwC. Dunstone is the former chairman of Dixons
Carphone.
"As we continue our journey under the new leadership team
and with a refocused direction, Kate brings a wealth of
experience to the role," said Dunstone, who owns around 31
percent of the company.
In May he forecast a drop in earnings this year and halved
the firm's annual dividend to help fund measures designed to
return the broadband provider to its roots as the low-cost
challenger to BT, Virgin and Sky.
Shares in TalkTalk are down 11 percent year-on-year but are
up 10 percent in 2017 so far.
They were up 0.5 percent at 186 pence at 0733 GMT, valuing
the business at 1.8 billion pounds ($2.3 billion).
($1 = 0.7760 pounds)
