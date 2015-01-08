FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TalkTalk buys blinkbox, Tesco broadband and voice services
January 8, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TalkTalk buys blinkbox, Tesco broadband and voice services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc :

* Acquisition of blinkbox and Tesco broadband

* Assets have been acquired free of debt and as a single transaction for cash

* Integration of blinkbox with our existing TV business is expected to begin immediately with benefits of restructuring combined platform and revenue synergies expected to flow from end of calendar 2015

* Have also acquired Tesco’s broadband and voice base (c75,000 broadband and c20,000 voice households)

* Customers will be transferred across to TalkTalk network over coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

