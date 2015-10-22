TalkTalk fears customer data may have been stolen in cyber attack

Oct 22 (Reuters) - British broadband supplier TalkTalk said private customer data, including credit card and bank details, may have been stolen in a “significant and sustained” cyber attack on its website.

The company said it was working with cyber crime specialists and the Metropolitan police to establish the extent of information accessed in the breach on Wednesday.

“Investigation is ongoing, but unfortunately there is a chance that some of the following data has been compromised: names, addresses, date of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, TalkTalk account information, credit card details and/or bank details,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)