FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TalkTalk says 4 percent of customers' data accessed in attack
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

TalkTalk says 4 percent of customers' data accessed in attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - TalkTalk, the British broadband company hit by a cyber attack last month, said the personal data of only 4 percent of its 4 million customers was put at risk, much lower than was originally feared.

The company said it had been “a difficult decision” to notify all customers of the risk before it had established the real extent of any data loss, but it believed it had a responsibility to warn customers.

It said on Friday the total number of customers whose personal details were accessed was 156,959, and 15,656 bank account numbers and sort codes were stolen.

Shares in TalkTalk, which had fallen 18 percent since it disclosed the hack on Oct. 22, were trading up 5.5 percent at 233.1 pence at 0837 GMT. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.