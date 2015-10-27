FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Youth arrested in Northern Ireland over TalkTalk hack bailed
October 27, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Youth arrested in Northern Ireland over TalkTalk hack bailed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A youth arrested in Northern Ireland on Monday in connection with a cyber attack on telecoms company TalkTalk last week has been bailed, police said on Tuesday.

“A 15-year-old youth, arrested in County Antrim yesterday as part of the investigation into the alleged theft of data from the firm Talk Talk, has been released on bail pending further enquiries,” Northern Ireland police said.

The attack, which experts said appeared to use well-establish hacking techniques, resulted in the theft of data from among the 4 million customers of the phone and broadband provider.

The investigation was continuing, the police said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
