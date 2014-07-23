FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TalkTalk adds 185,000 TV customers in Q1, revenue up 3.1 pct
July 23, 2014 / 6:15 AM / in 3 years

TalkTalk adds 185,000 TV customers in Q1, revenue up 3.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - British broadband provider TalkTalk said it had added 185,000 subscribers to its TV service in its first quarter, taking its base to more than 1.1 million and helping revenue rise 3.1 percent to 434 million pounds ($741 million).

The company, which serves the value segment of the market, said on Wednesday it added 10,000 net broadband customers, in line with the expectations of analysts at Jefferies, and said it was on track to meet its targets for the year.

$1 = 0.5859 British Pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment

