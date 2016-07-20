FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TalkTalk's customer base down 9,000 in first quarter
July 20, 2016

TalkTalk's customer base down 9,000 in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - TalkTalk, the British broadband provider that was hit by hackers last year, said it had lost 9,000 broadband customers in the first quarter compared with a year ago, resulting in a 0.4 percent dip in revenue.

The company said, however, that trading was in line with its plans, aided by 48,000 additional mobile customers and 36,000 superfast broadband fibre connections in the three months to end-June.

It reiterated its expectation to grow revenue modestly over the full year, and produce core earnings of between 320 million pounds ($419.14 million) and 360 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7635 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
