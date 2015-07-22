TalkTalk says competition hitting British broadband market

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - TalkTalk said the British broadband market had turned increasingly competitive in the three months to the end of June, with rivals across the sector slashing prices in the battle to grow their customer base.

TalkTalk, which said it remained on track for its full-year targets due to growth in its mobile offering, said the broadband market was softer than previously seen in recent quarters.

The more cautionary tone comes before the giants of the sector, such as BT and Sky, report their latest results.

TalkTalk, like its competitors BT and Virgin Media , offers a “quad play” of telephone, broadband, mobile and TV services, aiming to increase the amount each customer spends with it.

This approach helped it to raise its two-year revenue growth target in May.

TalkTalk also said it expected its core earnings to grow more strongly in the second half of 2016 than the first due to the expected timing of cost savings coming through. It said this second-half weighting would be more pronounced than in previous years.