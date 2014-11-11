FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TalkTalk posts strongest net broadband growth in four years
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 11, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

TalkTalk posts strongest net broadband growth in four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk said 115,000 customers signed up to its TV service in the second quarter, while its broadband service saw the strongest growth in four years, with its base increasing by 15,000 net users.

The additional customers helped revenue increase by 3.6 percent to 437 million pounds ($693 million) in the quarter, it said on Tuesday.

Its headline core earnings for the first half grew 44.7 percent to 110 million pounds, and it said it expected to deliver revenue growth of at least 4 percent and strong growth in core earnings for the full year. (1 US dollar = 0.6309 British pound) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Karolin Schaps)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.