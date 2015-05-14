TalkTalk lifts revenue forecasts after strong 2015 earnings rise

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk posted a 15 percent rise in full-year earnings, broadly in line with market expectations, and increased its revenue growth target for the next two years.

The group posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 245 million pounds ($385.7 million) on revenue up 4.2 percent to 1.8 billion pounds, helped by the addition of 47,000 phone and broadband net customers in the final quarter.

As a result, the group upgraded its revenue growth target for the next two years to 5 percent, from 4 percent previously, and said it was on track to meet its earnings margin target of 25 percent in its 2017 financial year. ($1 = 0.6352 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)