TalkTalk loses 101,000 customers after cyber attack
February 2, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

TalkTalk loses 101,000 customers after cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s TalkTalk Telecom Group said on Tuesday it had lost 101,000 customers in its third quarter after it suffered a high-profile cyber attack in October.

The broadband provider said the attack cost it about 15 million pounds, which combined with a 20 million pound impact from the lower customer base, would result in full-year earnings of 255-265 million pounds, below a consensus quoted by Barclays of about 274 million pounds.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
