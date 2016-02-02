TalkTalk loses 101,000 customers after cyber attack

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s TalkTalk Telecom Group said on Tuesday it had lost 101,000 customers in its third quarter after it suffered a high-profile cyber attack in October.

The broadband provider said the attack cost it about 15 million pounds, which combined with a 20 million pound impact from the lower customer base, would result in full-year earnings of 255-265 million pounds, below a consensus quoted by Barclays of about 274 million pounds.