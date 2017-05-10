FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
TalkTalk cuts final dividend in drive to grow customer base
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 10, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 3 months ago

TalkTalk cuts final dividend in drive to grow customer base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk's cut its dividend on Wednesday as founder Charles Dunstone, who became executive chairman earlier this month, said he would focus on returning the business to customer growth.

The company, which competes with BT, Virgin Media and Sky, reported full-year earnings of 304 million pounds ($394 million), up 17 percent but short of its own 320-360 million guidance.

The group cut its final dividend to 5.0 pence from 10.58 pence a year ago.

"My focus for the company is growth, cash generation and profit – in that order," Dunstone said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7717 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.