BRIEF-Talktalk Telecom sees year results in line with guidance
February 5, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Talktalk Telecom sees year results in line with guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Talktalk Telecom Group PLC : * Q3 10,000 total net adds driven by strong growth in on-net customer base * 80,000 TV subscribers at 31 Dec 2012 with growing momentum in Q4 * Continuing improvement in on-net churn to 1.5% (Q2 FY 2013: 1.6%) * Reiterating FY 2013 financial guidance and medium-term targets * Total revenue down to £415M (Q3 FY 2012: £422M) driven by ongoing fall in

off-net revenue * Confident of delivering full-year results in line with our guidance * Making real progress towards medium term targets of 2% revenue growth and 25% EBITDA margin

