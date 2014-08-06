Tallgrass: Pony Express pipeline to start up in September

HOUSTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners LP expects the Pony Express crude pipeline to start up next month with linefill and final testing under way, Chief Executive David Dehaemers told analysts on Wednesday.

The 690-mile, 230,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) to 320,000 bpd pipeline runs from Guernsey, Wyoming, to the U.S. crude futures hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. Dehaemers said another pipeline that will feed 38,000 bpd into Pony Express has been delayed, but executives expect other producers to bring in uncontracted volumes.

Dehaemers did not identify the delayed pipeline.