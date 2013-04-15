FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talvivaara raises 261 mln euros in rights issue despite new leak
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 15, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 4 years

Talvivaara raises 261 mln euros in rights issue despite new leak

HELSINKI, April 15 (Reuters) - Finnish mining company Talvivaara said it succeeded in raising 261 million euros ($341.85 million) in a rights issue to keep its mine running, securing a chance to recover from its costly waste water leaks.

There was some concern that some investors could back out of the rights issue after a new leak was discovered a week ago, but Talvivaara said on Monday that the rights issue was oversubscribed and banks’ underwriting was not used.

Finland’s state investment firm Solidium said it was now the largest owner of Talvivaara with a 16.7 percent stake. ($1 = 0.7635 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

