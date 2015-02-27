FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talvivaara says talks with potential buyers continue
#Bankruptcy News
February 27, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Talvivaara says talks with potential buyers continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Troubled Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara on Friday said talks with potential buyers continued, but added there was “substantial uncertainty” that a deal could be found that would keep its mine running in the Northern Finland.

“On the date of this announcement, the negotiations... are still on-going, and no further clarity has yet been received on the continuance of the operations or on the entity to take over the operations,” the firm said in its interim report.

Last year, a Talvivaara subsidiary which holds all of the group’s mining assets applied for bankruptcy protection following a drop in nickel prices, repeated production disruptions and environmental damage.

The Finnish government earlier this week said it would set aside a further 97 million euros to help restructure Talvivaara if a private buyer is found, but might otherwise shut down the mine. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by William Hardy)

