UPDATE 1-Finnish miner Talvivaara says close to bankruptcy

HELSINKI, June 3 (Reuters) - Finland’s Talvivaara Mining Company said on Friday it may face bankruptcy following the Finnish government’s decision to pull back from a deal relating to a troubled nickel mine in northern Finland.

Talvivaara is the former owner of the mine which leaked waste water in 2012 and faced serious production problems, prompting the government to take control of it last year in a bid to protect local jobs and the environment.

State-owned Terrafame Mining Company, which currently runs the mine, said on Friday it would back out of a preliminary deal which would have helped step up Talvivaara’s debt restructuring.

It also demanded Talvivaara immediately pay it 12.8 million euros ($14.3 million) of receivables.

“There is a significant risk that Terrafame’s demands endanger the continuance of the company’s corporate restructuring proceedings and may lead to the bankruptcy of the company,” Talvivaara said.

Talvivaara deputy CEO Pekka Erkinheimo told Reuters last month the company has been looking to return to business with new mining projects.

Talvivaara listed in London in 2007 with the aim of becoming Europe’s biggest nickel mine by pioneering a process of using bacteria to extract nickel. But production problems were compounded when the mine leaked waste water, raising the level of uranium and other metals in nearby lakes and rivers.

The government last month started preparations for closing down the loss-making mine in the absence of new investors, putting about 950 jobs at the site at risk.

Talvivaara has about 80,000 Finnish shareholders and its shares have been suspended from trading since 2014.

“The situation has looked bad for the company for a long time, but this sounds like its story is close to an end. A bankruptcy would of course mean that shareholders will lose their investments for good,” said Timo Rothovius, chairman of the Finnish Shareholders’ Association. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Adrian Croft)