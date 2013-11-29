FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Talvivaara accepted for court-supervised restructuring
#Bankruptcy News
November 29, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

Finland's Talvivaara accepted for court-supervised restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara’s application for a court-supervised reorganisation to help it to avoid bankruptcy has been accepted, the company said on Friday.

Talvivaara, hurt by falling nickel prices and chronic production problems, halted operations this month and sought the court-supervised restructuring process after failing to raise more funds.

It said last week that it has enough cash to last through the first quarter of 2014 but admitted that bankruptcy is a possibility. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
