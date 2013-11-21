FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talvivaara says failed to raise funds for debt restructuring
November 21, 2013

Talvivaara says failed to raise funds for debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Finnish miner Talvivaara said it failed to raise additional funds from a group of shareholders to restructure its debt and repeated it may face bankruptcy if it was not admitted to the court-supervised overhaul.

The company said it is assessing other funding options and could use its own cash for the overhaul process. It said it had enough cash to last until the first quarter of 2014.

Talvivaara, hurt by falling nickel prices and production problems, last week said it would seek a court-supervised overhaul. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)

