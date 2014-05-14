FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talvivaara plans to delist from London bourse
May 14, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Talvivaara plans to delist from London bourse

HELSINKI, May 14 (Reuters) - Troubled Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara plans to delist its shares from the London Stock Exchange, leaving its only listing in Helsinki, in a bid to cut costs.

The firm said the London delisting, if approved at its shareholder meeting next month, would take effect around July 14.

Hurt by falling nickel prices and repeated production disruptions, Talvivaara last year had to suspend its mining operations and started a court-led reorganisation process to avoid bankruptcy. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)

