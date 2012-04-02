FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regulators demand Talvivaara explain plant problem
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 2, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 6 years ago

Regulators demand Talvivaara explain plant problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 2 (Reuters) - Finnish regulators have demanded that mining company Talvivaara explain its plants’ safety procedures after a worker died outside a metals plant due to suspected high levels of hydrogen sulphide, and the company said the plant will be shut down temporarily.

Finnish public broadcaster YLE said earlier on Monday that regulators ordered that the plant in Sotkamo, eastern Finland, remain closed until it is deemed safe, but the company said the closure would not be extended beyond “normal maintenance”.

The company’s London-listed shares were down 1 percent at 238.5 pence by 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.