Talvivaara to restart plant, regulators satisfied

HELSINKI, April 5 (Reuters) - Finnish regulators are satisfied with miner Talvivaara’s clarifications on safety procedures at its metals plant and the plant will be restarted after maintenance, the company said on Thursday.

The regulators last week asked Talvivaara to explain safety issues following a death of a worker outside the plant in Sotkamo, eastern Finland and ordered the plant to remain shut. The death is suspected to be caused by high levels of hydrogen sulphide. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Erica Billingham)