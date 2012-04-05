FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talvivaara to restart plant, regulators satisfied
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 5, 2012 / 11:27 AM / in 6 years

Talvivaara to restart plant, regulators satisfied

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 5 (Reuters) - Finnish regulators are satisfied with miner Talvivaara’s clarifications on safety procedures at its metals plant and the plant will be restarted after maintenance, the company said on Thursday.

The regulators last week asked Talvivaara to explain safety issues following a death of a worker outside the plant in Sotkamo, eastern Finland and ordered the plant to remain shut. The death is suspected to be caused by high levels of hydrogen sulphide. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Erica Billingham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.