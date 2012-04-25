FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talvivaara sees nickel at $20,000/tonne
April 25, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Talvivaara sees nickel at $20,000/tonne

HELSINKI, April 25 (Reuters) - Finnish miner Talvivaara forecast nickel prices would be around $20,000 per tonne in the long term, after reporting a quarterly operating loss due to cheaper nickel.

Its January-March operating loss was 11.4 million euros ($15.1million) compared to a profit of 11.6 million euros a year ago. It warned last week of a loss, after nickel prices fell to around $17,000-18,000 per tonne during the quarter.

Talvivaara’s cash and cash equivalents fell to 85.9 million euros at the end of March versus 144.7 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

