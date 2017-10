HELSINKI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtio Oyj : * Talvivaara mining’s liquidity position stable; no personnel

reductions being planned * Says near-term production scheme announced in connection with the 16 August

proceeding as planned * Talvivaara says anticipates cash reserves to remain sufficient

regardless of the low nickel price due to current cash position, near-term

production, cost savings (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)