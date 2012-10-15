REFILE-UPDATE 2-Talvivaara cuts nickel output forecast, shares fall

(Corrects typographical error in headline spelling of ‘forecast’)

HELSINKI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Finnish miner Talvivaara cut its annual nickel production target for the second time this year, making the task of returning its mine to profitability even tougher.

Talvivaara shares fell more than 6 percent on Monday after the company said it would miss its nickel output target of 17,000 tonnes this year, as heavy rainfall had diluted its leach solution.

It had last cut its target in August, saying it was unlikely to meet its original forecast of 25,000-30,000 tonnes.

It did not give a new forecast but analysts estimated full-year output would likely be around 15,000 tonnes, below the 16,087 tonnes produced last year.

“When one takes into account that the nickel (price) has surprisingly fallen from around $18,500 per tonne to around $17,000 the development for the remainder of the year does not seem very stable,” Swedbank analyst Erkki Vesola said.

Harri Natunen, who took over as chief executive in April, has the tough task of improving operations at Talvivaara’s Sotkamo mine in eastern Finland.

Higher production volumes and stronger nickel prices are crucial to turning the business cash flow positive.

Goldman Sachs said in a note that Monday’s announcement was likely to cause “investors to question the viability of the entire operation,” referring to the mine.

Talvivaara said it produced around 4,000 tonnes of nickel in the third quarter and, although it stopped mining and crushing at the beginning of September for around three to four months, it expects fourth quarter production to be higher as it processes ore already extracted and crushed.

After unusually heavy rains that started in the spring, the company began removing water from the mine pit in September. It estimated the work would take two to three months.

The company is due to report third-quarter results on Nov. 8, having made an operating loss of 10.9 million euros ($14.1 million) in the second quarter.

Shares in Talvivaara were down 6.7 percent at 1.71 euros in Helsinki and 6 percent lower at 137 pence in London by 1020 GMT.