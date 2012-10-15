CORRECTED-Talvivaara says may not reach nickel production target

(Corrects production number in 2nd para to 4,000 from 4)

HELSINKI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Finnish miner Talvivaara has warned it might not reach its full-year 2012 production target of around 17,000 tonnes of nickel because heavy rains have diluted metal grades in its leach solution.

It said on Monday it had produced around 4 ,000 tonnes of nickel in the third quarter and expects the production to be higher in the fourth quarter but also that it had stopped mining and crushing in the beginning of September for around three to four months. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Greg Mahlich and Keiron Henderson)