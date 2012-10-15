FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Talvivaara says may not reach nickel production target
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 15, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Talvivaara says may not reach nickel production target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects production number in 2nd para to 4,000 from 4)

HELSINKI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Finnish miner Talvivaara has warned it might not reach its full-year 2012 production target of around 17,000 tonnes of nickel because heavy rains have diluted metal grades in its leach solution.

It said on Monday it had produced around 4 ,000 tonnes of nickel in the third quarter and expects the production to be higher in the fourth quarter but also that it had stopped mining and crushing in the beginning of September for around three to four months. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Greg Mahlich and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.