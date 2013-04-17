FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talvivaara to restart mining in May, earlier than expected
April 17, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Talvivaara to restart mining in May, earlier than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 17 (Reuters) - Finland’s Talvivaara said it plans to restart mining and other operations at its Sotkamo mine in eastern Finland in May, more than a month earlier than expected, adding the move would help it reach its production targets.

Talvivaara had halted ore production at the mine in September due to excess rain water. It was expected to restart mining in the summer after recovering from waste water leaks.

The company has targeted nickel production of 18,000 tonnes this year. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)

