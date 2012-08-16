UPDATE 1-Talvivaara hit by nickel output problems, low prices

* Q2 operating loss 10.9 mln euros

* Cuts 2012 nickel production to around 17,000 tonnes

* Shares fall some 3 pct (Adds CEO, CFO quotes, share price reaction, background)

By Terhi Kinnunen

HELSINKI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Finnish miner Talvivaara reported a big rise in second-quarter losses on Thursday, hit by production problems and depressed nickel prices, and also cut its output forecast as unusually heavy rain this summer continued to hamper operations.

Talvivaara said it now expects to produce around 17,000 tonnes of nickel this year, up from 16,087 tonnes in 2011, having warned last month it would not reach its previous guidance of 25,000-30,000 tonnes set last November.

Talvivaara’s shares were down 1.4 percent at 138.4 pence in London and at 1.77 euros in Helsinki at 0841 GMT.

Analysts said that although the firm had warned about its second-quarter profitability and that annual production would be weak the report was still disappointing.

The company made an operating loss in the three months to end-June of 10.9 million euros ($13.4 million), up from a loss of 1.2 million euros in the same period last year.

“The magnitude of the production and financial miss may mean consensus forecasts still require trimming,” said Mike van Dulken from Accendo Markets in a note.

Talvivaara blamed a production stoppage that started in late-March after a worker died from high levels of hydrogen sulphide at its Sotkamo plant and said the heavy rainfall that diluted its leaching soluton had continued to hinder production in recent weeks.

Chief Executive Harri Natunen, who joined the company in March and took over as chief executive in April when Pekka Pera moved up to become chairman, said he could not comment on the previous target.

“That has been done before my time,” Natunen said of the original production forecast. “At least at the moment we have set our targets realistically,” he told Reuters.

The company now expects to get the nickel production rate up to an annualised 25,000 tonnes some time in the fourth quarter, it said.

Talvivaara repeated its longer-term forecast for nickel prices to be supported above $20,000 per tonne but current prices have fallen to nearer $15,000 a tonne as demand for stainless steel, remins weak.

“Whilst nickel and other base metals prices may remain under pressure in the short term, development of the commodity utilisation rate of China and re-stocking following the summer months may provide price support during the coming months,” Natunen said in the results statement.

Chief Financial Officer Saila Miettinen-Lahde said the company may be able to turn the operational cash flow positive during the second half of the year if nickel prices and production increase.

“But if the nickel price stays around $15,000-$15,500 per tonne as it has been in the last few weeks, then that would make it difficult,” he said.

Talvivaara’s cash and cash equivalents rose to 128.7 million at the end of June from 46.5 million euros at the same time a year ago. ($1=0.8142 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)